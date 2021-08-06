As she celebrates milestones of her career and works on her next record, Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty hasn't been making too many social media appearances. There was quite the controversy when Nicki shared that she was marrying her longtime friend, and while the Barbz sent her well wishes, others were quick to point out that Petty was imprisoned after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

We previously reported on Petty's run-in with the law last year after he made California his permanent residence in 2019. Nicki's husband reportedly failed to register as a sex offender in California, so a case was built against him and he reportedly pleaded not guilt to the charge.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, federal prosecutors have offered Petty a plea deal: "plead guilty to one count of failing to register, and in return, the feds say they will seek a sentence at the low end of the guidelines." It is unclear how long that sentence may be, but it was reported that the bare minimum is being considered with five years of supervised release.

Agreeing to the deal may have been in Petty's best interest, considering the maximum he was facing behind bars was 10 years if convicted with supervised release for the rest of his life. It will now be up to a judge to determine Petty's punishment.

[via]