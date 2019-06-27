At the beginning of this year, Nicki Minaj called out the BET Network after they sent out a tweet undermining her career success. When Cardi B won Rap Album of the Year at the Grammys, BET got a little ahead of themselves and threw major shade at the Queen of the genre, writing that Nicki Minaj was "being dragged by her lace front." The singer was understandably upset when she saw the post, calling them out and urging them to put some respeck on her name. Everything has officially come full circle because months later, BET celebrated their annual awards show but they experienced record-low ratings, only managing to keep 2 million viewers entertained. Nicki Minaj got hold of the numbers and took her turn throwing shots at the network, tweeting them some dirt today.

The most recent BET Awards ceremony became the worst-rated edition of the show in history and Nicki Minaj is pretty ecstatic about that. "When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show," wrote the rapper, who retweeted the ratings report. "When you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show... when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show... when ur still being dragged by that lace." As you probably gathered, that last remark is a direct reply to the wig-dragging shade thrown in February. Nicki Minaj does not forget, ladies and gentlemen.

The superstar pulled out of her future appearances at BET events and she doesn't look to be interested in supporting the network any longer.