Nicki Minaj is back like she never left. After a groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as taking home the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki had some down time to pop outside in her hometown of NYC. On Monday night, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper greeted fans as she left her Manhattan hotel in green see-through pants, a corset and her signature pink hair.

Shortly after being spotted out, Nicki ran into Jamaican artist Skeng, who she recently collaborated with on the dancehall track "Likkle Miss (Remix)." The Barb took to Instagram to chronicle her run in with the star while plugging her new single. "Y'all, guess who I just stumbled upon. You will never believe it," she shared. Over the weekend, Nicki shared with fans that she had a surprise for them, later revealing that "Likkle Miss (Remix)" will be added to her Queen Radio Album.

Nicki is still on a high following her emotional VMA speech and nostalgic performance. She took to Instagram to celebrate her big night, thanking her team and supporters. She even posted footage of herself partying with Taylor Swift post show. "Before this gets deleted by mtv watch my full performance," she wrote. "Thank you CASPER U FKNG KILLED IT!!! Tom Sutherland on this EPIC FKNG LIGHTIN. every artist dancing & singing along omg I love you so much. if u texted me, I’ll hit you by tmrw. Love you."

Nicki continues to break records after almost 15 years in the game. As of last week (August 22), she became the first solo female rapper to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998. "You did it barbz. You did it," she gushed. "I love you so much.

like so so SO much. Thank you." Check out Nicki Minaj's acceptance speech at the 2022 VMA's.