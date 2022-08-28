Nicki Minaj Adds "Likkle Miss" To Queen Radio Album

Nicki Minaj isn't letting up when it comes to releasing new music. Earlier this month, the Harajuku Barbie dropped "Super Freaky Girl," the upbeat record which sampled Rick James' "Super Freak." The track did miraculously well on Spotify, becoming the largest solo debut for a female artist's rap song in the platform's history.

Now, she has returned with another drop for her fans. The mother of one took to Twitter to tell her supporters that she had a surprise for them, and later revealed that a new song was added to her Queen Radio Album. Titled "Likkle Miss (Remix)," the song featured Skeng, a dancehall artist reigning from St. Catherine, Jamaica.

The two artists took turns delivering bars over the rhythm-infused beat, rapping about various topics from sexual intercourse to being confident in their appearance. Though it was released only a few hours, the song has already begun climbing the charts.

Stream the record now on the platforms below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dancehall need this, the whole place shake it

Boom boom, that a** clapping on his d*ck all night

He in Jamaica moving bricks, all white

Soon as I see him, Ima f*ck him on sight