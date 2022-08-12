Nicki Minaj Finally Delivers "Super Freaky Girl"

It's feeling a lot like Nicki Minaj SZN with all of the announcements coming from the Rap Queen. Minaj recently joined Drake and Lil Wayne for the Young Money Reunion show, she announced the return of Queen Radio, and in just two weeks, she's set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. The latter comes with a performance from Minaj, making it her first on the VMA stage in years.

As her Barbz relish in the good news, Minaj has finally delivered her much-anticipated new single, "Super Freaky Girl." The track was first teased weeks ago after the rapper shared a snippet that showed the single sampled a Rick James classic: "Super Freak."Her devoted fanbase hopes that this marks just one step closer to the release of her next album.

Stream "Super Freaky Girl" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive

He know the prettiest b*tch didn't come until I arrived

I don't let b*tches get to me, I f*ck they man if they try

I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind