Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time.

During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.

Nicki Minaj performs at Rolling Loud New York 2022 -- Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

At one point during the show, as Minaj was busy rapping away as the crowd spit her most famous bars along with her, cameras caught a hand reaching up to the mother of one's extra long inches that were blowing in the breeze toward them.

During her performance of "Moment 4 Life," it looks as though the concert patron may have been able to sneak a few of the strands from the rap diva's hair, and online sleuths have found a post listing them for sale for thousands of dollars.

"Nicki Minaj's hair from Rolling Loud '22" the description reads, with the accompanying photo showing two measly strands of black hair, priced at an astounding $12,200.00 USD.

At the time the screenshot was captured, the wig remnants had received 21 bids, proving that The Barbz are as dedicated to their fearless leader as ever.





