wig snatching
- MusicGloRilla Fan Catches Wig At Show And Installs ItFans have taken their love for the star to new heights, we fear.By Kairi Coe
- MusicGloRilla Throws Wig At Fans Who Tried To Snatch It OffWhile she crowd surfed at her Philly concert, the Memphis star made it clear that no one takes that wig off but her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: VideoThe person is allegedly now trying to sell the strands of hair they managed to collect for thousands of dollars online.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAkbar V & Alexis Skyy Have Heated Wig-Snatching AltercationAkbar V claims she snatched the ponytail off of Alexis Skyy's head at Saucy Santana's party last night.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBlueface Video Shoot Madness: Wig-Snatching Victim Accuses Perpetrator Of RacismBlueface's video shoot at his house this weekend quickly turned into a catfight, and an attendee who got her wig snatched says one of the girls was flat-out racist.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gives Ari Fletcher Early V-Day Surprise After Alleged Fight RumoursAll is well with this couple.By Lynn S.
- GossipAri Fletcher Deletes Post Related To Moneybagg Yo Wig-Snatching IncidentAri Fletcher doesn't think she's in a toxic relationship.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Allegedly Snatches Ari Fletcher's Wig Off In The Street After FightAri Fletcher allegedly punched her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo in the face before he ripped her wig off.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCity Girls Rapper Caught In Wig-Snatching Battle With Her Baby Daddy: ReportYung Miami's former lover is set to appear in court.By Zaynab