Rolling Loud NYC 2022 had some of the hottest artists in the game for this year's lineup. The three-day extravaganza hosted the likes of Future, Chief Keef, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert and more. Returning back to the birth place of hip hop, the international festival tapped New York natives A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj to headline this year's show. Nicki's presence at this year's festival makes her the first female rapper to solo headline Rolling loud. She acknowledged the feat tweeting, "And doing it in my hometown is the on top. Love you guys!"

During Friday's show (September 23) the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper became a trending topic as she had the crowd hype, performing many of her classic hits, including "Itty Bitty Piggy," and "The Way Life Goes" with Lil Uzi Vert. She brought the Philly rapper on stage to perform their 2017 collaboration.

G Herbo, Bia and Fivio Foreign also joined Nicki on stage to perform during her history making set. Aside from her epic performance, concertgoers gushed over Nicki's long, black hair flowing down past her boots. Fan also loved that the Queen Barb closed her set with an a-cappella version of her 2010 hit "Moment 4 Life."

One fan summed up the diamond rapper's performance in a tweet, saying: Nicki Minaj headlining Rolling Loud in Queens, gracefully falling to her knees mid-stage. Black inches blowing in the wind, performing "Moment 4 Life" acapella as her final song, with the fans performing it back to her. Is such a strong and powerful image, and full circle moment.

Check out more tweets below.