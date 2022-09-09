After weeks of teasing the Queen Mix version of her chart topping single, "Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj finally delivered what the barbz have been waiting for. During Friday's (September 9) episode of Queen Radio, she shared a snippet of the "SFG" remix featuring BIA and JT of the City Girls. Nicki also shared more info on the upcoming track, revealing that the Queen Mix will have six verses in total.

"There were 5 verses on the #queenMix," she tweeted. "But someone else demanded to be a part of the celebration @ the last minute chi. CLAIM YOUR VERSE NOW. WITHOUT HEARING IT, GUESS WHICH VERSE WILL BE YOUR FAVE NOW!!!! You can choose up to 2 verses. Only comment once!!!" JT took to Twitter to show her gratitude to the Queen rapper, tweeting, "Y’all she meant everything she said & that mean everything to me, with always doubting myself THANK YOU @NickiMinaj I love you!!!!" Nicki responded to the kind tweet, "Sagittarius Queen tingz."

The Queen Mix teaser comes on the heels of Nicki's name being thrown in the mix of 50 Cent's beef with Lil Kim. After dropping her verse on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)," Kim was accused by the Power creator of taking shots at Nicki on the track. He even claimed the hip hop vet "said something about the baby," referencing Nicki's son, Papa Bear. Lil Kimdenied the accusations, saying her verse was about an ex, while slamming 50 for taking digs at her daughter. "To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting," Kim wrote. "I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."

Nicki has yet to chime in on the ongoing beef. Check out fan reactions of the "SFG" Queen Mix below.