Nicki Minaj's return has been one for the books. In 2022, the head barbie dropped brand new music, broke records and even took home the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. Needless to say, the Queen is here to stay, and fans are loving every bit of it. On Wednesday (September 7), Minaj took to Instagram to tease the remix her chart topping single "Super Freaky Girl."

"#QueenMix coming to collect her things," she wrote. "Soon come." No word on who is set to feature on the track, however, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on which artists it could be. "I'm thinking all females," one fan wrote. Another added, "The girls who congratulated her I remember she told then to check their dms."

The QueenMix news comes just days after Nicki debuted her "Super Freaky Girl" alter ego Nick James, inspired by the late Rick James, whose 1981 track, "Super Freak" was sampled on her latest hit. She shared a photo of herself in a Rick James inspired fit with her 201 million followers, writing, "BE ON the LOOK OUT when I come through #BOLO #NickJames."

The "Super Freaky Girl" train isn't slowing down anytime soon. Last week, Nicki dropped the visuals for her hit track, which has already reached 6.7 million views. "The Barbz asked for a raw and uncut moment in this dress chi," she shared on Instagram, posting a behind the scenes look from "SFG" video. "Super Freaky Girl video is finally out. OMG. Love You."

Who do you think will be featured on the Nicki's upcoming #Queensmix? Check out the video below.