Nicki Minaj appears to be gearing into album rollout mode. Since the top of the year, the Queen rapper has teased her official comeback through various singles but none have necessarily hit the same way as "Super Freaky Girl." Though some might argue that it's a similarly executed concept to "Anaconda," Nicki Minaj does justice to the iconic Rick James sample and reminds fans why she's one of the most consistent rappers in the game.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

It doesn't seem like much of a surprise that the song was aiming for the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Just a day after it was released, it was revealed that the song moved 100K units. Then came the official "Roman Remix," which offered an additional verse from the perspective of her alter-ego, Roman.

Today, Billboard confirms that "Super Freaky Girl" was crowned the #1 song after racking up 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week. It's a major milestone for Nicki as it marks her first solo chart-topper on the Hot 100. It's also the first #1 debut from a woman this year, and the first #1 hip-hop song from a woman with no features or accompanied acts since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Prior to "Super Freaky Girl," Nicki racked up two #1 hits as a feature on 6ix9ine's "Trollz" and Doja Cat's "Say So."

[Via]