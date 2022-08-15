Nicki Minaj has made history once again with the release of her new record "Super Freaky Girl," earning the largest solo debut for a female rap song in Spotify history. Despite the accolades, social media critics wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the Hip Hop queen's new Rick Jame's inspired record, with one Twitter commenter calling Minaj "the biggest hypocrite," suggesting that the star's new song panders to TikTok users.

Nicki responded to the commenter, saying, "Skin out mi pumpum. You dumb *** wtf seeing green gotta do with any song thereafter you dumb *** rubber ducky. You dunce cap wearing ugly duckling I'm an obsession to you pieces of dirt. That's why we breaking records now! Thank y'all so much chi." In the past, the "Do We Have A Problem" rapper has been vocal about artists making music strictly for TikTok and how she prefers to stick to traditional ways of promoting music. One Barb summed up Nicki's relationship with the popular content sharing app, gushing "[Nicki Minaj] cannot help if her songs are so good that the people on TikTok want to use them." Nicki replied, "Oh babe you might've gagged them a tad bit."





The release of Minaj's record breaking new single isn't the only thing the head Barb has to celebrate. Along with the news of Queen Radio making a return, MTV recently announced that Nicki will be honored at this year's Video Music Awards with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Catch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28th, where Nicki will be taking the stage for the first time since 2018.