- RelationshipsKeke Palmer On Her Sexuality: "I Always Felt Like I Was A Little Bit Of Everything"The "True Jackson VP" alum was honoured with a Vanguard Award this weekend by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases "Super Freaky Girl" Remix: WatchFans think Nicki will drop an all female version of her latest single. By hnhh
- MusicMissy Elliott To Receive MTV's Vanguard Award At Upcoming VMAsMissy Elliott is about to get even more recognition. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Honored With Social Justice Award From New York University: ReportMeek Mill was honoured for his prison reform efforts. By Aida C.
- MusicRed Lobster Is Loving Its Beyonce Shout Out From Last Night's GLAAD GalaRed Lobster owes Beyonce some shares. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Earn Prestigious "Vanguard Award" At The 2019 GLAAD GalaJay-Z and Beyonce are stacking all the silverware, equal parts musical and humanitarian.By Devin Ch
- MusicJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez VMAs After-Party PDA: Grinding & Turning UpThe couple doesn't shy away from PDABy Zaynab
- MusicJennifer Lopez Slays MTV VMAs With Hit-Filled Medley, Versace Fits & Age-Defying BodyThe received the night's greatest honor.By Zaynab
- MusicASCAP AWARDS: Quavo & Gucci Mane Tie, Migos, Kendrick Lamar & More WinLast night's award show blessed your faves.By Zaynab
- MusicMigos Set To Receive ASCAP Vanguard AwardMigos will be presented the award at the Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.By Aron A.