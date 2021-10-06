It has been a busy day for little Papa Bear as his birthday festivities look to have been a success. Nicki Minaj knows how to celebrate in style, so it was only fitting that she made sure her baby boy had a birthday that he, and the guests, would enjoy. The one-year-old posed for pictures with family and friends, and Nicki made sure that her only child would be treated like a King.

We previously shared a few stills from Papa Bear's birthday party, but Minaj has added more as the day has unfolded. "The kids were so [praying hands emoji] omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn’t cut the cake â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸"



"I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas. Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not," Minaj joked. "It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn’t opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday [bear emoji]. My world, my everything... yes I know I’m spamming your timeline but it’s for my pumpkin pie munchkin."

On her Instagram Story, Minaj highlighted Lil Wayne's generous gifts and was in disbelief. She tagged her longtime friend and wrote, "I just opened the bags & I'm shock... this is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG."

