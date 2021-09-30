Nicki Minaj's loyal legion of fans is currently celebrating her son's first birthday. It's crazy to think that a year has already gone by, but Nicki's baby boy, who is affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear, is officially one year old.

Papa Bear Petty was born on September 30, 2020, and while the world still doesn't know his full name, we've seen plenty of photos of the little one in the last few months. Nicki has been updating her page with all kinds of family photos, sharing shots of Papa Bear with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and other celebrities. As he grows up, Nicki's fanbase has fallen in love with the tot, celebrating his first birthday today by getting his nickname trending on Twitter.

Right now, "Papa Bear" is a worldwide trend on the platform, with thousands of Barbz sending their love to Nicki, her son, and their family. Many are also looking back on Nicki's stunning maternity photos, as well as Papa Bear's first designer-clad pics in Fendi.

It feels inevitable that, once they're awake and ready to get the day started, Nicki and Kenneth Petty will surely be sharing pictures of their baby boy as he grows a year older. For right now though, Nicki is busy throwing playful shade at her Young Money peers -- Drake, Lil Wayne, and Mack Maine -- for seemingly forgetting to invite her to a reunion party.

Happy birthday, Papa Bear!