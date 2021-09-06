Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear."

Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with her husband Kenneth Petty. On Monday, Nicki posted some more new photos, this time linking up with another island princess, Rihanna, and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV," wrote Nicki on Instagram. In the pictures, Kenneth Petty sits on the far left, and Nicki holds Papa Bear in her lap. Right next to the toddler, Rihanna smiles with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

In the second slide, Rih and Rocky seemingly got behind the camera, snapping a shot of the Minaj family.

Nicki posted a second gallery, this time focusing solely on herself with Rihanna, writing, " #ChunRih & My baby Majesty (the barbz love u more)."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The Barbs and the Navy are equally excited about these photos, and people are raving about this meet-up between two legendary recording artists. Hopefully, this means that Nicki and Rihanna have music on the way, but we're not holding our breath on that.

Take a look at the latest photos of Rihanna and Nicki Minaj together (with A$AP Rocky, Kenneth Petty, and Papa Bear) below.