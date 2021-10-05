Nicki Minaj's adorable baby boy, nicknamed Papa Bear, turned one-year-old last week, and he celebrated with a Kung Fu Panda-themed party.

All year long, Nicki Minaj has been letting fans into her home life, sharing more photos with her husband and son. While we don't know Papa Bear's legal name yet, the one-year-old has been the main star of Nicki's Instagram page for a full year, and he's back again with his first birthday celebration.

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear," wrote Nicki on Instagram. "You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the photos, Nicki, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their son Papa Bear pose in front of a Kung Fu Panda-inspired display, complete with balloons and cut-out characters from the movie. The little one wore a Christian Dior outfit with a diamond chain.

The Barbz have been getting busy in Nicki's comments, showing major love to Papa Bear and the whole family.

The Libra baby will surely be featured in more of Nicki's pictures for the years to come, so check out his first birthday pictures below.