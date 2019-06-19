Nicki Minaj & Trina Join Forces For New Hit "BAPS"

Nicki Minaj will be making her official return to the game this Friday with "MEGATRON" but through her feature on Trina's new hit, she's back a little early. The self-proclaimed Queen has been teasing her new single all week and she's been pushing it so hard that people forgot she might pop up for features elsewhere. The return of Queen Radio is near and soon enough, we'll be hearing "MEGATRON" but Nicki has already come back on Trina's brand new record "BAPS."

Trina is promoting her upcoming album The One and her latest single includes none other than Miss Minaj. The two work flawlessly together, claiming bad bitch status with Trina saying she curved Tory Lanez, James Harden and others in her introductory statement. The song has high production value and both rappers bounce back to the other regularly. Nicki is listed as a feature but that doesn't mean her impact is minimal. In fact, her fingerprints are all over this track.

Trina's new album will be out on June 21, which is the same day as Nicki's high-profile release. Features on The One include Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, Plies, Boosie Badazz and more. Listen to the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know this ball player that I been wantin’ to fuck

I deal with rich n***as and all of them give it up

Project bitches, ass fatter than the rest of them

Bitches so bad, got 'em cuffin' and arrestin' 'em

Yeah he shoots dice, his coupes is nice

I be playin' with his balls, cause hoops is life