Friday cannot come soon enough. Nicki Minaj is making her return to the rap game with a brand new single and Lil Nas X will be attempting to prove he's not a one-hit-wonder with his new EP. Being the self-proclaimed Queen, Nicki has got everybody's attention with what she's about to drop. Last year, she hit us with "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz" before unleashing her album. Many people believe that she could be beginning her next album rollout right now with all the teases she's been setting for "MEGATRON."

Scheduled to arrive this Friday, Nicki Minaj returned from a social media hiatus to throw her fans into a frenzy, simply tweeting out the word "MEGATRON" before clarifying a release date. Today, she's letting us go behind-the-scenes on her music video shoot, showing herself walking slowly towards a green Lamborghini with three dancers preparing to get down and dirty. The director gives one of the dancers tips on where she should be situated within the frame while Minaj gets her sultry strut on.

There is still not that much known about the new single. With the return of Queen Radio also taking place on June 21, it's likely that "MEGATRON" will be premiered on Nicki's radio show. Tune in on Friday to see what all the hype is about.