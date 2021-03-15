Nicki Minaj didn't perform at last night's Grammy Awards. The rapper was not present at the event, having no affiliation with the ceremony whatsoever. Still, she's trending after last night's celebration of music as the Barbs speak out after years of snubs for the legendary ground-breaking rapper.



Back in November of last year, Nicki Minaj lashed out at the Recording Academy about her loss in the Best New Artist category in 2012, saying this on the anniversary of her record-breaking album Pink Friday. "Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation," she complained. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver."

Last night, many believe that parallels have started to arise between Nicki and Doja Cat's careers. Much like Nicki did numerous times in her career, Doja Cat had the charts on lock this past year. And while she was recognized by the Recording Academy, she ultimately left the 2021 Grammy Awards without a single win. Of course, she had her time to shine on the stage, delivering one of the most electrifying performances of the night. But still, fans of both artists have started to defend Doja Cat online, especially after she tweeted-and-deleted her praise for Nicki.

"The industry is starting to treat Doja Cat like how they treat Nicki Minaj and I don’t like it," argued one fan on Twitter, getting nearly five thousand likes. "She literally dominated all of 2020 and what did these b*tches pay her???? NOTHING."

It's a sentiment that many are feeling after Doja lost all of her categories last night.

Even though Nicki Minaj wasn't there, she's still being talked about, and that much speaks to her staying power in the music industry. The legend just keeps on powering through.



Do you think Doja Cat deserved to win last night? And is she getting the "Nicki Minaj treatment"?