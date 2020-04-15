All she wanted to do was to celebrate her hit song going Certified Platinum, but some Nicki Minaj fans won't let Doja Cat of the hook. Recently, a drawing of Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion went viral, but the Barbz weren't happy. They didn't believe that Doja should have been included in the femcee trio, and a social media argument between fan groups ensued. Doja called Nicki's supporters "Twitter gangsters" and they responded by creating a hashtag calling for Doja Cat to be canceled.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Like these sorts of temporary flare ups go, it was all over before it started. However, one Nicki fan wanted to keep the fire burning. "Say So has gone PLATINUM! Thank you all soo much!" the Hot Pink artist wrote on Instagram. A user commented, "Apologies to barbz or you over." Doja had a few minutes to spare so she decided to respond. "Nicki taught me that when you don't have anything else to say to someone you say "Thank you". Thank you."

Back in February, Doja shared her love for Nicki Minaj during her IG Live session. "She has implanted herself so deeply into all of us and into music, and into rap, and into hip hop in such a way that people have underappreciated her and I don't think that that's right," Doja said. "I don't think that that's natural. I feel like there's some weird sh*t going on. I feel like she just belongs in the f*cking spotlight. And not in like a weird, corny way. She just belongs."