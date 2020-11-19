Barbz are gearing up for something special as the 10-year anniversary of Pink Friday inches closer. This weekend marks a decade since Nicki Minaj released her certified triple-platinum debut album, and on Wednesday (November 18), the rap icon teased that she has a surprise in store for her dedicated fan base.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

"Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday," Nicki tweeted. "Get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration." The Barbz haven't seen much of Nicki Minaj in the last few months as she's been keenly dedicated to her newborn son. She's kept private about what life has been like as a first-time mom alongside her newlywed husband Kenneth Petty, but fans are hoping that the rapper reveals her baby boy to the world.

Pink Friday debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts and featured additional vocals from Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, will.i.am, and Natasha Bedingfield. The album boasted a number of fan-favorite singles including "Super Bass," "Moment 4 Life," "Fly, Your Love," and Massive Attack." What Nicki has planned remains a mystery, but you can check out how her fans have responded to her Pink Friday anniversary tweet below.