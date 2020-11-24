Nicki Minaj wants all of her followers to stop holding the Recording Academy -- and the GRAMMY Awards by extension -- to such a high standard because, in her eyes, they regularly get things wrong, and have been snubbing artists ever since she missed out on the Best New Artist prize in 2012.

The rapper has been re-appearing on social media this week, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her debut studio album Pink Friday and the impact it had when it was released. The album helped Nicki become the legend that she is today and, as she continues to inspire generations of women in rap, Nicki wants to remind the world that, when she was up for Best New Artist at the GRAMMY Awards, she lost, calling out a racial bias that she believes exists within the Academy.

"Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation," said Nicki on Twitter. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."

This isn't the first time that somebody has complained about a racial bias at the GRAMMY Awards. It's something that Kanye West has been saying for years, and it's the reason why many artists have spoken out in protest of the awards show.



This year, artists like The Weeknd were snubbed from receiving any nominations, while Lil Baby's fanbase argues that he should have gotten more praise as well.

This year's nominees for Best New Artist are Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, and Megan Thee Stallion. Who do you think will win and who do you think should win?