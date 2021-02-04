The well-wishes have begun pouring in for Nick Cannon, now that it's been shared that the media mogul is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. After a scandal involving alleged anti-Semitic comments caused the future of his projects to be in limbo, it was recently announced that Cannon's pending talk show was moving forward with production. Things have hit a snag, however, with this diagnosis as Cannon must quarantine before returning to our small screens.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Cannon is the current host of The Masked Singer, and according to Variety, the series has implemented strict COVID-19 guidelines for everyone involved in the production. Actor Ken Jeong, a judge on The Masked Singer known for his outlandish role in The Hangover franchise, is also a physician and it's reported that he's made sure everyone on set follows protocol.

With Cannon's health news comes an update that actress Niecy Nash will be taking over as host of Season 5 of The Masked Singer. Production reportedly begins tomorrow (February 4) and after recovering, Cannon will rejoin the series at a later date. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere in March and will once again feature judges Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

[via]