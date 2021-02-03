We're days away from Super Bowl LV and the Kansas City Chiefs were thought to have hit a snag. The NFL, along with other sports leagues, have been implementing strict guidelines to follow as the pandemic rages on, and while vaccines are making their way to various cities, COVID-19 is far from being under control. Even with all of the precautions put in place, players have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The latest to get news about contracting the disease were two Chiefs players who reportedly were exposed to COVID-19 from their barber.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were the two players who were said to have coronavirus, and according to sources, it was the team's barber who may have exposed them to COVID. It's reported that all players and staff members have been abiding by the new set of rules and the barber was wearing protective gear, including a PPE mask.

However, Robinson shared a brief update to his Instagram page, stating that he doesn't have COVID, he was just exposed and will be playing at the Super Bowl. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport also shared that both Robinson and Kilgore will be on the field this Sunday after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list following close contact.

According to NFL.com, players are tested twice a day leading up to the Super Bowl. The outlet reports that as of today (February 2), no one else on the team or its staff have tested positive.



