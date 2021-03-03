It's been a busy season for Nick Cannon. This last year has spelled significant changes for millions of Americans, as well as billions worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in addition to being under quarantine, Cannon's personal life has clogged headlines. He faced allegations of anti-Semitism following his remarks during a broadcast, and later, he found his business dealings in jeopardy. The media mogul reportedly took some time away to have discussions with Jewish leaders before issuing an apology and having many of his projects restored.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

However, that was just one bit of Cannon's controversies. Supermodel Jessica White shared a series of photos on social media with Cannon where she declared him to be the love of her life. According to the beauty, they were together for years and even planned on having kids together, but sadly, White revealed she miscarried. Around that time, the mother of Cannon's son, Brittany Bell, announced that she was pregnant and soon, it was shared that Cannon was the father.

White decided to make her exit but it wouldn't be long before another model, LaNisha Nicole—who you may recognize from the music video to Pharrell and Jay-Z's "Frontin'," shared a few photos of herself with the actor. They were holding hands and it seemed as if she was suggesting they were in a relationship, but the nature of their union is unclear now that Cannon and a woman named Abby De La Rosa may have announced she's pregnant with Cannon's twins.

It's a bit of a whirlwind, but for Valentine's Day, it looked as if Cannon surprised at least two women with the same decorative balloon surprise (see videos below). It was during that time that people began to speculate that Abby was the latest mother of Cannon's children, and she seemed to confirm that on her Instagram page with a series of "N-Credible" posts just hours ago.

If Cannon is the father of De La Rosa's twins (boys), it will make for the mogul's fifth and sixth children. Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their second child back in December and Cannon has twins with Mariah Carey. Check out Abby's posts below.