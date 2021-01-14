As he and Brittany Bell relish in the joy of welcoming a new baby into the world, Nick Cannon was spotted hanging out with model and photographer LaNisha Nicole. Recently, Nick's ex Jessica White sat down for an interview where she detailed the demise of their six-year romance. According to the supermodel, she and Cannon were living together and planning on having children when she found out on Instagram that Bell was expecting her second child with Cannon. Ultimately, White and Cannon went their separate ways and over the holidays, Cannon and Bell shared family-filled photos of their brood.

On Wednesday (January 13), LaNisha shared on her Instagram Story that she and Cannon were spending time together in New York City as he added to his growing collection of tattoos. The pair looked close as Cannon is seen with a grin on his face as he leaned in close to the model, causing the public to speculate about their relationship. There have been reports that these two are dating, however, neither Cannon nor LaNisha has confirmed that they're in a relationship.

Hollywood Unlocked also reports that LaNisha may have gotten some ink of her own after posting photos of a "King Cannon" tattoo. Check out the posts below along with more from LaNisha Nicole, including her appearance in the music video for Pharrell's "Frontin'" featuring Jay-Z.