With Netflix’s new July rehaul, fans of the streaming juggernaut seem unlikely to run out of content to watch anytime soon. These new additions notably include several Netflix Originals, which have become a force to be reckoned with in the past few years.

While the success of many Netflix Originals is undeniable, Netflix’s not so transparent approach to their streaming data has left everyone in the dark as to which films and shows are actually doing numbers. However, the company recently released select statistics that should help clear up at least some of the confusion.

Netflix revealed to “Bloomberg” that Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, was its most popular debut, racking up 99 million streams in its first four weeks. Coming in at number two is Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock, while Spencer Confidential with Mark Walhberg and Peter Berg comes in at number 3. Unsurprisingly, a recurring feature of Netflix’s most successful drops is the presence of big stars. Due to their massive success, Netflix is planning sequels for both Extraction and Bird Box.

Despite its massive budget, media attention and critical acclaim, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is only Netflix's sixth most popular original. Similarly, the widely discussed Marriage Story failed to even hit the top ten.

Given that Netflix counts anyone watching over two minutes of a film as a viewer, the retention rates of these movies are still unknown. Furthermore, while Netflix has released data about its highest grossing films, it remains secretive about its losers, much to the dismay of more traditional studios.

Check out the full list of Netflix’s ten most popular originals below:

Extraction (99 million)

Bird Box (89 million)

Spenser Confidential (85 million)

6 Underground (83 million)

Murder Mystery (73 million)

The Irishman (64 million)

Triple Frontier (63 million)

The Wrong Missy (59 million)

The Platform (56 million)

The Perfect Date (48 million)

