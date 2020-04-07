Ever since his career-making and heart-stealing performance as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has smashed (and charmed) his way into becoming a bonafide action hero. At least, that's what the Russo Brothers are banking on with their upcoming Netflix production Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and starring Hemsworth as leading badass Tyler Rake.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With the film set to premiere on April 24th, Netflix has shared the first trailer, revealing what looks to be an explosive and brutal affair. The official plot summary is detailed as follows: Tyler Rake is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

From the look of it, the mission may prove equally deadly for whoever might be standing in Rake's way. Luckily, the film is boasting a shiny R-rating, promising "strong bloody violence throughout," a quality that bodes well for those who take their brutality with a side of authenticity. Check out the first trailer below, and sound off in the comment section -- will you be tuning in to see Extraction when it premieres on Netflix?