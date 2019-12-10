For those keeping score, Award Season is underway and the 2020 Golden Globe nominations have officially arrived in full. Highlighting some of the major accomplishments in both television and cinema, many of the nominations are unsurprising given the pedigree involved. And yes, Netflix continues to thrive as a platform, leading the tally with major looks for The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Crown. Not to mention, Joker's staggering acclaim ultimately led to a big haul for the R-Rated origin story, with noms for "Best Motion Picture - Drama," "Best Director" for Todd Phillips, and "Best Actor" for Joaquin Phoenix.

With three nominations, artsier flicks like Parasite did not go unnoticed. Nor did Quentin Tarantino's excellent Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which while dubiously categorized as a comedy, held it down with five noms apiece. Not to mention, the immensely difficult task of singling out a highlight from two The Irishman stars, which found Joe Pesci and Al Pacino landing nominations in the supporting acting categories; curiously, De Niro found himself facing the snub, for some divine reason or another.

For a full list of the nominations, take a look below, and sound off. Any notable snubs? For instance, it's surprising to see The Lighthouse so notably absent, as it could have likely secured nods in several different categories. Either way, cinephiles prone to gambling habits will have a field day with these. Look for the Globes to air in full on January 5th.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917

Joker

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas - Knives Out

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won - Parasite

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Joker

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Little Women

Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats

"I’m Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2

"Spirit" from The Lion King

"Stand Up" from Harriet

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch 22

Chernobyl

The Loudest Voice

Fosse/Verdon

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas - Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television