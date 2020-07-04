With almost everyone inside for longer durations during quarantine, many have turned to entertainment services to pass the time. If this situation has led you to run out of compelling Netflix content, worry no longer! This July, Netflix will be removing a number of selections, making room for several new films and series for its viewers.

With their July reboot, Netflix will be bolstering their original content, reviving the true-crime series Unsolved Mysteries and premiering Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, a documentary series detailing New York City’s organized crime scene in the 1970s. Other highlights from the announced schedule include season two of The Umbrella Academy as well as the popular ESPN produced Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance.

Check out the full, lengthly list off Netflix’s July additions below. If these options seem overwhelming, you can start with our list of classic series and current favorites. Let us know what you have in your rotation in the comments section below!

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Family)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Family)

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was It Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Film)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix Film)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original)

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Film)

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10 (Netflix Film)

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Documentary)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

