For those who have yet to see Endgame, it feels more like Fairgame at this point, at least where spoilers are concerned. With that in mind, we're here to discuss one of the film's more controversial decisions: overweight, "Dadbod" Thor. Generally depicted as a statuesque, chiseled, Adonis type, Chris Hemsworth's Thor spent the bulk of his tenure in the MCU as a formidable and imposing presence, befitting of his diety status. Yet come Endgame, following the hollow defeat of Thanos, Thor turned to beer and empty calories, developing a body type more akin to the legendary Jeffery Lebowski - a comparison not entirely lost on Tony Stark.

While some fans were left puzzled, especially after Thor never partook in a mid-movie fitness montage a la Tony Horton, Chris Hemsworth happened to embrace the creative direction his character took. Though, as he describes it, the process was deceptively exhausting. In a new feature from Variety, Hemsworth explains that he was absolutely covered in additional prosthetics, the product of three-and-a-half hour makeup session. "Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds," he explained. "It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

Apparently, the Russo Brothers originally intended for a full-body transformation around the midway point, but ultimately decided against it. "I enjoyed that version of Thor,” continues Hemsworth. “It was so different than any other way I played the character.” He even took to styling himself "Lebowski Thor," though with great power came additional responsibility. "People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant,” Hemsworth reveals. “Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around.”

