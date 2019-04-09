chris hemsworth
- MoviesNetflix Shares Trailer For Chris Hemsworth & Miles Teller Led "Spiderhead"Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller play opposite each other in the trailer for Netflix's "Spiderhead."By Cole Blake
- MoviesMarvel Shares 1st Trailer For "Thor: Love and Thunder"The first trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" shows Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular superhero.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDisney Pushes Back Release Dates For "Dr. Strange 2”, "Black Panther 2", "Thor 4" & MoreMarvel fans will have to wait a little longer as a number of highly-anticipated films and sequels face major delays in their respective production processes.
By Angela Savage
- GramChris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans With Birthday Post On IGChris Hemsworth trolled Chris Evans on his 40th birthday with a new post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChris Pratt Officially Reveals That He Is Joining "Thor: Love & Thunder" CastWelcome Star Lord.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVWill Smith & Chris Hemsworth Will Debut In Two New TV Shows For National GeographicSmith will star in "Welcome To Earth"By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChris Hemsworth On His Future As Thor After "Thor: Love and Thunder"Chris Hemsworth discusses his future as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following “Thor: Love and Thunder.”By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNetflix Reveals Its 10 Most Popular Original MoviesThe powerhouse streaming service has finally given some insight into its numbers. By Noah John
- Pop CultureChris Evans Offers Fans Chance To Hang With Stars Of Marvel's "Avengers"This is your chance to play board games and hang out with the stars of Marvel's "Avengers."By Cole Blake
- MoviesChris Hemsworth Is Peak Badass In Netflix's "Extraction" TrailerFollowing their partnership in "Avengers Endgame," Chris Hemsworth reunites with The Russo Brothers for new Netflix action flick "Extraction." By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesTessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder"The next phase will be crazy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNatalie Portman Confirms Her Marvel Return In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Natalie Portman's making a comeback. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersThe Rock Tops Robert Downey Jr. & Chris Hemsworth On Forbes' Yearly EarningsThe Rock is coming off a strong year.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Thor: Love & Thunder" Director Convinced Natalie Portman To ReturnLady Thor arrivesBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Avengers" Cast Earned A Total Of $340 Million According to Forbes ListThe rich just keep getting richer. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Men In Black: International" Rules Overseas Market With $74 Million Dollar Box Office"Men In Black: International" is crushing the international scene. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Men In Black: International" Leads Box Office With $28.5 Million In Weekend SalesThe numbers are in for "Men In Black: International"By Aida C.
- Reviews"Men In Black: International" Relies On Chemistry Over Quality StorytellingBy reuniting Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, "Men In Black: International" lets the stars do most of the heavy lifting that the writers should've attended to... By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentChris Hemsworth Was Fully Committed To "Lebowski Thor"He wore it well. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Men In Black: International:" Agent H & M Pull Their Weight In New Trailer"Men in Black 3" pulls into town with a brand new theatrical trailer.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChris Hemsworth Shares Frustrations With Thor Before "Ragnarok"Chris Hemsworth was grappling with the "Superhero Blues" before "Ragnarok" came along. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentChris Hemsworth Vandalizes His Castmates' "Avengers: Endgame" PostersThor channels his brother, the God Of Mischief. By Mitch Findlay