Nebu Kiniza Drops The Star-Studded "Back2Lyfe" EP

Queens, New York-born and Atlanta-based artist Nebu Kiniza is back today with his first project since 2018's From Me 2 U. That dreamy full-length effort perfectly captured the post-SoundCloud rap era sound, and in addition to not sporting any guest features, From Me 2 U boasted production from the rising artist as well.

Three years later, Nebu Kiniza has treated his fanbase with a new seven-track EP, titled Back2Lyfe. Nebu's latest release is a much more polished and chiseled effort, clocking in at just under a 20-minute runtime. On the production front, Nebu Kiniza is responsible for all of the beats on Back2Lyfe except for "Patience" and "Questions," which were produced by Cam Beats and CHASETHEMONEY, respectively.

Also, Back2Lyfe sets itself apart from From Me 2 U by boasting several high-profile collaborations. Four of the EP's seven songs include a guest appearance, making for a stacked new effort from Nebu Kiniza. Featured artists include Lil Keed, Future, Young Nudy, and Lil Tecca, with whom Nebu Kiniza shared the "Can't Deny" single early last spring.

Check out Nebu Kiniza's new project Back2Lyfe below.

Tracklist:

1. Raincoat

2. Straight Out The Lot

3. Abundance (feat. Lil Keed)

4. Weekend

5. Questions (feat. Future)

6. Can't Deny (feat. Lil Tecca)

7. Patience (feat. Young Nudy)