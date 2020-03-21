mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nebu Kiniza & Lil Tecca Reflect On Their Hardships On "Can't Deny"

Lynn S.
March 21, 2020 13:53
RCA RecordsRCA Records
RCA Records

Can't Deny
Nebu Kiniza Feat. Lil Tecca

Nebu Kiniza talks about the good days and bad days on his first single of the year, "Can't Deny," featuring Lil Tecca.


We've all had our ups and downs, and Nebu Kiniza is examining his own hardships on his first single of 2020, "Can't Deny," with Lil Tecca. The track dropped this past Friday, as the world copes with some particularly dark days with seemingly no end in sight. Nebu shows a more emotional side on this track than some of his past work, as he opens up about the darker sides of the struggles he faced growing up. However, despite the despair he felt, he admits that while things weren't always "easy," they were still "do-able." The message is full of optimism, and his 17-year-old collaborator on the track aligns himself with these themes of perseverance and having a positive perspective. For Tecca, though, things just seem a little too good to be true right now, compared to his past. Though he acknowledges on his verse that "right now, I'm seventeen," the "whole time" he "feel[s] twenty-one." Check out the reflective "Can't Deny" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't really had much (Nah), but a nigga was always stylin' (Forreal)
Pockets always on lint (Swear), so I had to go shop Plato's Closet (Damn)
Now I'm making with twenty deposits (Facts)
And my mom went to work, she gon' profit (Yeah)

