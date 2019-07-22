mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nebu Kiniza Snaps On "Don't Trust Em"

Milca P.
July 22, 2019
Don't Trust Em
Nebu Kiniza

Nebu Kiniza has been laying pretty low in recent times, making larger strides as a producer on the heels of full-length debut last year. Now, he returns to deliver on a self-produced joint with "Don't Trust Em."

On it, the Altnata-bred emcee goes forthe jugular, resprting to addictive cadences to deliver on a dlaaration laced in confidence. "Money so big, it don't fold no more," he begins in the track's intro.

It marks his first official drop of the year, following up on last year's From Me 2 U album. No signs quite point to an official follow up, but "Don't Trust Em" sure fits the bill as a proper transition.

Quotable Lyrics

Young ni--a made the beat
Young ni--a too unique
All of my hoes is freaks
200k in six weeks
Everyday I get geeked
I ain't even hit my peak

