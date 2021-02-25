It's a time of celebration for Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith as they recently announced that they're expecting Baby #5. The couple struggled throughout 2020 as they shared this time last year that they were separating. Weeks later, the world was hit with a global quarantine and the estranged couple decided to lockdown together as a family. It was during that time that they reconciled and now, everything seems to be back on track.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

However, the news of Ne-Yo and Crystal's latest addition to their growing family has caused people to rehash a rumor or two about the singer's ex-wife, Monyetta Shaw. Allegations circulated that Ne-Yo urged Monyetta to undergo tubal litigation surgery, or get her tubes tied, because he didn't want any more children. The singer has been under scrutiny over this gossip, and YouTuber Jovi Beauty even shared a video where she denounced the singer.

Ne-Yo decided to address the YouTuber on his Instagram Story. "I mean, how else could she judge me and any of my shortcomings or mistakes, unless it is true that she has never made any mistakes herself?" questioned the singer. "I smiled the whole time watching that. People's bitterness at my success and happiness is entertaining to me."

"I am assuming that she is the first wave of attack from some perfect clan of people that have decided to wage war against me and all of my imperfection," he added. "So at some point today when you all decide to take a sh*t, and want a quick laugh, check out @jovibeauty. Be careful not to let the perfection that is her Make you feel a little less than. [crying laughing emojis]"

Ne-Yo then wrote that the woman was speaking about old allegations that have "been proven untrue" and checked her for not having "her facts straight and up-to-date." You can swipe below to read through all of his posts in full and watch her response.