Ne-Yo has confirmed the rumours that he and his wife, Crystal Smith, are getting a divorce. The singer returned to the Private Talk podcast this week for the second part of his interview with former adult film star, Alexis Texas, in which he acknowledged that it was "slowly but surely becoming public knowledge" that he and Crystal are, indeed, filing for divorce.

“It’s not a sad thing," he continued. "It’s more of an us realizing…long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that.” Ne-Yo and Crystal tied the knot in 2016, and have two sons together, Shaffer Smith Jr and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else, just like me," Ne-Yo explained. "We realized our demons don’t mesh and until the both of get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re gonna be family forever.” Crystal was recently spotted partying with star of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Ryan Henry. Listen to Ne-Yo's full interview with Alexis on Private Talk below: