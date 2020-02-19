Ne-Yo is basking in his bachelor-ism now that he and wife Crystal Smith announced their split, as the singer was busy partying at a hookah bar complete with belly dancers with some female friends this week. The recently single man shared some videos on his Instagram story showing various female friends of his having the time of their lives with one of the belly dancers at a hookah bar on Tuesday night. The first few clips show the women imitating the belly dancer's traditional moves and admiring her skills. In the last story, Ne-Yo got an up-close shot of one of his pals twerking in some red leggings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ne-Yo's wild night out follows his recent confirmation of his impending divorce from wife Crystal Smith. It had been speculated that the two of them had parted ways as they both seemed to be dropping hints that they were no longer together. After Crystal revealed that they had, in fact, split, Ne-Yo went on former adult film star Alexis Texas' podcast, Private Talk to confirm the rumours and explain what happened.

“It’s not a sad thing," he emphasized. "Long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that. Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else, just like me. We realized our demons don’t mesh and until the both of us get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re gonna be family forever.” Ne-Yo isn't the only one of them that has been living it up post-breakup, either: Crystal was recently spotted partying with star of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Ryan Henry.