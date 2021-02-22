Ne-Yo has revealed that he and his wife, Crystal Smith, are expecting a new child, just one day after their anniversary. The couple married in 2016 and currently share two children.



Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

"Overjoyed to announce... the family is expanding," Ne-Yo wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 21). "You ready baby? Let’s go!" The caption included a short video of the couple embracing in front of a mirror.

"This is why I love you," Smith wrote on her account.

Saturday, Ne-Yo and Smith celebrated their anniversary.

"Today marks 6 years of marriage," Ne-Yo said on Instagram. "It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n’ turns, up’s n’ down’s...and I wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve grown so much. With the understanding that we’ve still got some growing to do of course, I have to acknowledge how far we’ve come. I think once we both realized that marriage isn’t ownership...but partnership, we found our tempo, our melody. And now we’ve become a beautiful harmony. I pray we sing this song forever.

"You fell in love with a songwriter, so the words come easy and can be mistaken for pacification. But I love you like lungs love oxygen. So I’m gonna SHOW YOU as often as humanly possible."

