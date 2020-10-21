It doesn't matter that Yaya Mayweather, who is rumored to be pregnant with his child, just bought Youngboy Never Broke Again an expensive and sentimental birthday gift... he's still interested in other women.

The 21-year-old rapper celebrated his birthday this week, releasing a new song to ring in a new year of life. The remix of "The Story Of O.J." is worth a listen as he speaks on "new age slavery", his reputation in the media, and more. In the midst of it all, he seemingly also expressed his interest in adding Reginae Carter to his clan of baby mamas, arguing how dope it would be if they had a baby together.

"Ain't no fugazi, I'm tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae [Carter] how big the sh*t would be if we had a baby," he raps on the song.

For what it's worth, Reginae recently said that she would never date another rapper, but she also seems to have gone running back to YFN Lucci in recent weeks. When YK Osiris was shooting his shot at her, he ended up being ridiculed by her constant rejections.

So, it seems as though it's not enough for Youngboy Never Broke Again to date (and have a baby with?) Floyd Mayweather's daughter. He also wants a kid with Lil Wayne's daughter.

What do you make of this?