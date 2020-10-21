NBA Youngboy Remixes Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J."

"Young n***a, OG, the man that they don't fuck with," raps Youngboy Never Broke Again on his new remix of Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J." He continues to introduce himself: "Rap n***a, trap n***a, lover boy, gang member."

The world knows a lot about Youngboy Never Broke Again but the 21-year-old rapper remains one of the most misunderstood voices in the game. He has been championed as one of the most prolific artists of his generation, specifically for his consistency in terms of quality and quantity. It feels like, every month, there are at least two new projects from the superstar.

While his output may not be sustainable in the long term, it allows his fans to hold him accountable to an extent, writing his own destiny with each new release.

Today, he comes through with the tremendous remix of Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J.", which takes cajones to actually release. The music video was uploaded to his YouTube page in the cold of the night and, already, it's almost racked up 500,000 views.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned because, rumor has it, YB might be dropping another project soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

The Shade Room was posting things, they ain't understand how I'm living, slime

Bet they wouldn't understand how I'm 20, clocking over 10 million, huh

I seen labels the new age slavery so I partnered up, I'm a CEO

Now I own a percentage of United Masters, tell 'em hate me