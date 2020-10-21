mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Remixes Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J."

Alex Zidel
October 21, 2020 10:38
5.8K Views
1618
23
NBA Youngboy via YouTubeNBA Youngboy via YouTube
NBA Youngboy via YouTube

The Story Of O.J. (Top Version)
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
55% (37)
Rate
Audience Rating
16 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
5 MEH
8 NOT FEELING IT
8 MAKE IT STOP

Youngboy Never Broke Again releases a new remix of Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J."


"Young n***a, OG, the man that they don't fuck with," raps Youngboy Never Broke Again on his new remix of Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J." He continues to introduce himself: "Rap n***a, trap n***a, lover boy, gang member."

The world knows a lot about Youngboy Never Broke Again but the 21-year-old rapper remains one of the most misunderstood voices in the game. He has been championed as one of the most prolific artists of his generation, specifically for his consistency in terms of quality and quantity. It feels like, every month, there are at least two new projects from the superstar.

While his output may not be sustainable in the long term, it allows his fans to hold him accountable to an extent, writing his own destiny with each new release. 

Today, he comes through with the tremendous remix of Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J.", which takes cajones to actually release. The music video was uploaded to his YouTube page in the cold of the night and, already, it's almost racked up 500,000 views.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned because, rumor has it, YB might be dropping another project soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

The Shade Room was posting things, they ain't understand how I'm living, slime
Bet they wouldn't understand how I'm 20, clocking over 10 million, huh
I seen labels the new age slavery so I partnered up, I'm a CEO
Now I own a percentage of United Masters, tell 'em hate me

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  16  18
  23
  5.8K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again NBA Youngboy Jay-Z The Story Of O.J. remix new music
23 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA Youngboy Remixes Jay-Z's "The Story Of O.J."
1618
23
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject