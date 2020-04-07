While it is always entertaining, rap beef is not what we need right now. Nobody will win from the feud that popped off between Youngboy Never Broke Again and Kodak Black this weekend -- especially when times are this dire.

Their clash began after Kodak Black insinuated that NBA Youngboy was working with the cops after the arrest of his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather. The beef reached its climax quickly, and a winner has already been declared with the 20-year-old Baton Rouge native insisting that he came out on top. Perhaps this video helped him secure the win.

Shortly before claiming he defeated Kodak Black, Youngboy Never Broke Again posted a video of the Project Baby performing in the club. He started dancing for some ladies in the front row before he decided to give them a real show, pulling down his boxers and exposing his bare behind.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"You a pure bitch," captioned NBA Youngboy.

For what it's worth, Kodak Black responded to the diss video fairly quickly, coming back with a message for the 20-year-old.

"I Showed My Ass, Now Imma Let My Nuts Hang," wrote the incarcerated rapper, claiming that he's all good despite the beef and that he's not worried about anything.

Do you think a winner came out in clear fashion?