A feud kicked off this weekend after Yaya Mayweather was arrested for stabbing one of Youngboy Never Broke Again's baby mamas. It was revealed that the 20-year-old rapper was cooperating with the police, which did not sit well with Kodak Black, who is currently spending time behind bars. Clearly, snitching and federal cooperation is not part of Kodak Black's modus operandi and he's bothered when his peers approach the activity too. After countless insults were hurled on both sides, Youngboy Never Broke Again is officially ready to declare himself the winner of the beef.

After Kodak Black tried to son the rising rapper into a state of humility, NBA Youngboy refused to back off from the incarcerated Florida spitter, naming himself the winner in their short-lived clash.



"I then already won these lame ass n***as then already hung they self," wrote the Baton Rouge native on Instagram, pointing a gun at the camera. On the same day, the rapper released a song called "Step On Shit," which Kodak Black commented on, taunting him by saying that he's not stepping on anybody.

Do you think we've seen a winner already in this battle? There hasn't been much activity aside from a ton of social disses and these days, that doesn't mean much.

Hopefully, the two stars can put their differences aside. This isn't the time to be beefing over some dumb shit.