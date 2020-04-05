Kodak Black might be behind bars but he's still finding ways to stir up the pot. The Florida rapper is no stranger to controversy, as we've seen in the past with his unfiltered thoughts about Lauren London and Yung Miami, and this time was no different as he chimed in on Yaya Mayweather's recent arrest and reports that NBA Youngboy had "fully cooperated" with the authorities.

"The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy," Kodak wrote on IG in an plea to prevent NBA Youngboy from snitching. " Mean I’m Locked Up, But This Shit Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Shit YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING.. This Shit Make Like U Was Scared Dem Ppl Was Gone Try Charge U Wit It Or Something So U SCREAMED..Dat Ain’t Da Drip Man U Kno We Don’t Holla @ Dem Ppl!" He added, "I See Ima Have To Write U A Letter And Tie Yo Shoes Fa U Lil Bra."

It was later clarified by gossipofthecity, who initially broke the story, that Youngboy "cooperating" only meant that he left the police to do their job in his home without any problems or interferences. She also suggested that this feud might be deeper than just rap since it was previously reported that NBA Youngboy was dealing with Kodak Black's ex. Nonetheless, Youngboy wanted the people to hear the truth straight from the horse's mouth.

"I ain't never pay attention to a n***a, especially from no mothafuckin' cell, n***a. The fuck a n***a watchin' me for?" Youngboy exclaimed on Instagram Live before directly addressing the allegations of cooperating. "N***a say I cooperated... 'Bout what?! You stupid bitch! 'Bout my wife?!" After waking his "wife" Iyanna up from bed, he continued to explain that he's never taken a dime from her or her "b*tch ass daddy."

This led to further back and forth after Kodak Black's affiliate Jackboy called Youngboy out on the 'Gram. Check out all of the clips below.