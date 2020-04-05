appears that Yaya Mayweather left the other girl with severe injuries that required emergency surgery.By now, you probably heard about the altercation that went down yesterday involving Youngboy Never Broke Again's girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather. Though it's caused even more drama between Youngboy Never Broke Again and Kodak Black, it appears that Yaya Mayweather left the other girl with severe injuries that required emergency surgery.

According to The Blast, Lapattra Jacobs was rushed into surgery after the altercation with Yaya Mayweather. A spokesperson for the police said that the victim suffered "serval lacerations to both arms" that required emergency surgery. Thankfully, the injuries have been determined non-life threatening. Yaya Mayweather was charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

Per reports, Yaya Mayweather reportedly went to NBA Youngboy's home where she found him with another woman who has been reported as the mother of his child, Lapttra Jacobs. Mayweather told authorities that she's never met Jacobs in her life. Yaya claimed things went left after she demanded Jacobs to leave who she alleged yanked her head. The undefeated boxer's daughter said that's what provoked her to charge at Jacobs with two knives and stabbed her twice.

Meanwhile, Youngboy Never Broke Again has been occupied addressing allegations that he "cooperated" with the authorities, per Kodak Black. However, it was later clarified that NBA Youngboy simply allowed the police to do their jobs without interference.

We'll keep you posted on more updates.

