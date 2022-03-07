It feels like it has all been leading up to this... Chicago rapper Lil Durk has been involved in a months-long feud with Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who continues to insult the artist, his fiancée, and anybody that associates with him. Last week, NBA YoungBoy released his latest collaborative album with DaBaby, BETTER THAN YOU, on the same date as King Von's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King. Many viewed his decision to drop on the same date as Von as a calculated one, however, it didn't end up working out in his favor as Von will double their sales in his first week.

It looks like YB might be trying his luck again after Lil Durk issued a challenge, telling anybody that he dares them to drop a full-length project on the same date as 7220's release.

"I dare a n***a drop on my date 3/11/22 but anyway von did 65k," wrote Durk on Instagram, seemingly taunting YoungBoy for failing in his mission to outsell Von. YB and DaBaby sold 25-30K units compared to Von's 60-65K.

On YB's side, the rapper's producer, Jason "Cheese" Goldberg, recently started teasing another new full-length project due out this month, and fans believe he's aiming to release it at the end of this week to steal Durk's thunder.

"3•00•22 The end ? #Demise," wrote Goldberg on Instagram, teasing YB's new album, The Last Slimeto. This comes after Goldberg previously announced that YoungBoy would be taking a six-month hiatus from releasing music, which never lasted longer than a few days.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

