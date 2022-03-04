King Von's Posthumous Album "What It Means To Be King" Features Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign & More

It was nearly a year and a half ago when the tragic news about King Von's death was shared. The OTF rapper was a rising voice in Drill, and as Lil Durk's protegé, Von was well on his way to becoming an international superstar. However, in November 2020, the 26-year-old was gunned down in Atlanta during an altercation, and his murder has been the subject of several tense moments in Hip Hop.

Durk, along with Von's loved ones, has been committed to keeping his legacy alive and on Friday (March 4), we received the Chicago rapper's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King. The 19-track effort hosts notable features from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Dreezy, Boss Top, DqFrmDaO, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tee Grizzley, and of course, Lil Durk.

Stream What It Means To Be King and let us know what you think of this one.

Tracklist

1. Where I'm From

2. War

3. Facetime ft. G Herbo

4. Don't Play That with 21 Savage

5. Straight To It ft. Fivio Foreign

6. Trust Nothing ft. Moneybagg Yo

7. Evil Twins with Lil Durk

8. Too Real

9. Rich Gangsta ft. Tee Grizzley

10. Mad

11. My Fault with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

12. Change My Life

13. Hard To Trust ft. Dreezy

14. Get Back ft. Boss Top & DqFrmDaO

15. Get It Done with OMB Peezy

16. Chase The Bag

17. Go N Get Em ft. Boss Top

18. Grandson For President

19. Family Dedication Outro