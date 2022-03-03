Late Chicago rapper King Von's affiliate Boss Top seemingly doesn't think it's a coincidence that YoungBoy Never Broke Again would choose to drop a new project with DaBaby on the same date as King Von's first posthumous album release. We're only a few hours out from the premiere of King Von's first-ever posthumous full-length release, which will include the previously released singles "War" and "Don't Play That" featuring 21 Savage. At the same time that his new album, What It Means To Be King, will be uploaded to streaming services, a new collaborative project from NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby, called Better Than You, will also be released.

One of King Von's affiliates, Boss Top, seemingly believes that YB and Baby chose that date specifically to send further shots at Von. Considering the fact that YB has been firing shots in his music against Lil Durk, King Von, and their OTF team, this doesn't exactly seem like a stretch.

After DaBaby posted a hand-written note about Better Than You dropping on Friday, Boss Top used a similar format for his own post, taking shots at both rappers.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"King Von Better Than Both Of You Friday," wrote the rapper on Instagram, placing his O-Block chain on top of the sheet of paper.

In his original caption, Boss Top told fans to pick a side in this feud but he seemingly realized how unnecessary that was, deleting that and editing the caption to read, "#kingofeverything @kingvonfrmdao still can’t be f*cked wit."

What do you think about Boss Top's message for NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby? Stay tuned for King Von's new album What It Means To Be King at midnight, as well as NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby's new tape Better Than You.







