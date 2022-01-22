On the heels of the release of Colors, NBA YoungBoy's producer made a surprising announcement. The rapper shared his mixtape earlier today (January 21), but the celebrations were muddled with conversations surrounding alleged beefs with Lil Durk and NLE Choppa. There have been back and forths for days as internet sleuths have been digging through lyrics and social media posts in an attempt to piece together who said what about whom.

Meanwhile, Jason "Cheese" Goldberg, the producer who worked with YoungBoy on Colors, revealed that the rapper would be taking a lengthy hiatus.

While YoungBoy may be taking some time off, there will still be a few releases, possibly, during his time away from the spotlight.

"PSA: A select few songs probably (maybe) will drop from now until then but Top will not be seen or heard from into his album approximately #6months from now," wrote Goldberg. "We have some amazing songs for you thank you for everything #HealingTime #RockPeace #ForeverBro."

YoungBoy's recent online antics have caused concern, especially as people have accused him of making threats while under house arrest for a pending case that could, if things don't go his way, result in a lengthy prison sentence. Fans are hoping that won't happen and want him to fly under the radar in an effort to keep his name out of any scandals.

